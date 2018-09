Have you ever taken an expensive gym membership but never worked out? What makes us want to take up fitness and exercise goals and not fulfil them? Our brain could be responsible for it. A research was conducted by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), Switzerland on people faced with making the choice between physical activity and doing nothing. It was observed that the subjects chose to skip physical activity and opt for sedentary behaviour. The reason? Our brains, since the time of our ancestors, have been programmed to shun any kind of discomfort and unnecessary physical effort so as to increase our chances of survival, explained an article in Medical News Today. The problem is that our ancestors had a far less need for exercise than we do and, in fact, our chance of survival will increase if we exercise to be fit and healthy and to counter all the ill effects our modern living.

But there are many other valid reasons that could be making us skip the gym albeit unconsciously. Here are some of them:

1) You are opting for the wrong work out: Just because your friend or Bollywood celebs have signed up for Pilates, doesn’t mean you have to. If you prefer some other kind of work out, say running or swimming or yoga, you can choose to do that. Indulge in an exercise form that you enjoy doing. You won’t find it a task to work out every day.

2) You are wearing ill-fitting clothes: Are you not wearing a proper sports bra? Are your nipples or thighs getting chaffed while running? These are major reasons. Make sure you invest in good and standard workout clothes.

3) You are ashamed of how you look: Does the thought of going to the gym make your conscious of the fact that you are overweight? Do the fit-looking gym friends with washboard abs and tones legs give you an inferiority complex? Don’t look upon them as competition. Instead, treat them as your goals and work on yourself to get your dream bod.