Know how boxing can help you to stay in top shape. Image source: Instagram/ Vijender Singh @ singhvijender

Are you bored of your regular gym routine? Want to add variation to your exercise routine? Want to break the lethargy and monotony? Do you want to lose weight quickly and effectively? Then, boxing is your answer. Just throwing punches can help to enhance your self-confidence, hand-eye-coordination, agility, flexibility and you will become strong and powerful. Here, we decode the benefits of boxing. It can help you to battle the bulge: According to a study, boxing is a high-intensity activity and can help you to burn about 1000 calories per session. So, if you want to lose weight? Then boxing can be your best buddy. So, when are you trying your hand at boxing?

It can help you to tone your muscles: Your body is in action when you throw repeated punches and this, in turn, can help you to tone your muscles and acquire a chiselled bod which you are craving for.

It can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health: A huge number of your body's muscles are contracting at the same time when you throw punches. Since boxing is a full body exercise, it can promote proper blood circulation and your heart and lungs can become better at delivering oxygen.

It can be good for your core: If you want to enhance your balance, you will have to do core strengthening exercises. So, if your core muscles are strong you will be able to punch better and without losing your balance.

It will help you to de-stress: Are you stressed as you find it difficult to meet your deadlines at work? Stressed due to disturbed family life? Then, just take up boxing. It can help you to get that much-needed relief from the stress. You can easily take out all your frustration on the punching bag and this will make you feel better for sure.