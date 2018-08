In case you are a teetotaler and you are in your middle age, you are at a greater risk of developing dementia than those who drink in moderate amounts. That is what a new study published in the British Medical Journal reveals. The study also brings in good news for wine lovers. It shows that those who drink wine in moderate amounts have much lesser chance of having dementia at the later ages.

A team of researchers from University college London and French Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) found that abstinence from alcohol was related to a 45% increase in the chances of developing dementia by early old age than those who drank to some extent up to one and half bottle in a week.

Not just teetotalers, even those who drink excessive alcohol are also at a greater risk of having dementia, the study found. The researchers stated that the risk of developing dementia at later ages is directly proportional to the more alcohol consumed. The excessive alcohol you consume, the higher is your chance of developing dementia.

Not just dementia, teetotalers are at a greater risk of developing several other chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, reveals the study. Both diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of dementia in many leading to loss of memory, thinking and other cognitive functions, eventually causing considerable number of deaths.

The study has highlighted the advantages of moderate drinking as well. It has shown how moderate drinking can prevent diabetes and heart related disorders by curbing cholesterol and blood pressure levels, thereby reducing risks of dementia.

Image Source: Shutterstock