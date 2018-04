DeepVeer- as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are fondly called as a couple by their fans-have been everyone’s favourite since forever now. Ranveer has proved that he is the best boyfriend ever umpteen number of times. Be it having Deepika’s back on the TOI controversy or visiting Deepika on the sets of XXX… there have been several events when DeepVeer made us go awww… Ranveer Singh has given major boyfriend goals and how! We all secretly want a boyfriend like Ranveer Singh, don’t we? Well… whether we get someone like him or not is our fate but looks like Ranveer Singh is getting hitched. At least, rumours like that are doing the rounds. Recently, a clearly photoshopped image of Deepika and Ranveer went viral igniting their wedding rumours further. Some even claimed that they secretly got married. Here’s the image:

While everyone is immensely excited and are waiting for an official wedding announcement, headlines all over the internet claim that they are mostly getting married before the end of 2018. The reactions to these headlines on social media are overwhelming and people just can’t wait for them to get married. Take a look at Twitter exploding with happiness on the news of DeepVeer getting married.

In Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone died before they could unite. The director was Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They’re never inviting him to their wedding this year because he’ll probably get them divorced or murdered on the same day. — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) April 1, 2018

im the epitome of desi auntie bc all i can think of is deepika’s gorgeous sabyasachi wedding dress & how beautiful their kids are gonna be https://t.co/2NqJiG2MP7 — Simra (@simplysimra) March 31, 2018

IM SO HAPPPY MY TWO FAV PERSONS ARE GETTING MARRIED OMMGG!! @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone words cannot describe how happy this makes me. Ranveer, i love deepika more than you and always willl. But you are luckier. I love you guys. Don’t forget to call me for the wedding. — Poojaaa (@PoojaSC9) March 31, 2018

If these two don’t get married , love is cancelled #deepveer they are so cute I can’t #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/r2xGzAM1s4 — ThatVickeyGirl (@ThatVickeyGirl) March 26, 2018

From #Deepveer To #DeepveerKiShaadi

We came a long way

GOD BLESS THEM & PROTECT THEM ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/yuy4MuhAqa — NICK (@Nick_Ksg) March 31, 2018

We all wish Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh all the best. Whether they get married this year or not, they are definitely our favourite.

