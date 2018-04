Bollywood celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, wished their fans a prosperous year ahead on the occasion of Baisakhi. The festival marks the harvest time of Rabi (winter) crops and is one of the most significant festivals for Punjabis around the world.

While Big B wished all Punjabis on Twitter on Saturday, he also took the opportunity to wish Tamilians on Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham or Tamil New Year.

“Prosperity, love, peace and togetherness,” he tweeted.

T 2773 – Happy Baisakhi to all .. and Happy Tamil New Year .. prosperity love peace and togetherness .. !! pic.twitter.com/FfilBj1SbF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2018

Hema Malini wished “Happy Baisakhi to all those celebrating this vibrant festival”, while Anil Kapoor wished that “may Wahe Guru fulfill all your wishes and bring you lots of success and happiness”.

Celebration time! To all those celebrating Tamil New Year & Vishu today – my best wishes for a wonderful year where all ur prayers & hopes are realised & happiness prevails!🙏 pic.twitter.com/x5vkCXJ8V6 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2018

Akshay Kumar took the opportunity to connect with the Punjabi in him, with a message written in English-Punjabi. He wrote: ” Tuhanu saareyaan nu Baisakhi di sohni saver mubarak hove! Hasde vasde raho. (Wish you a very happy Baisakhi. Keep laughing, be happy always).

Tuhanu saareyaan nu Baisakhi di sohni saver mubarak hove!! Hasde vasde raho!! pic.twitter.com/y12XjvN247 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 14, 2018

Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon and Harshdeep Kaur wished all their fans and their families “bounty of happiness that this new season brings”.

While Yami Gautam broke into a Punjabi song wishing everyone on the occasion, Saqib Saleem wished “peace and prosperity” for all.

Bari Barsi khatan gaya si, khat ke leyande kele Aa chal Mutiyare, Chaliye baisakhi mele…Shaavaa!#HappyBaisakhi pic.twitter.com/YeOLb6xUdP — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 14, 2018

