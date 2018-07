Actress Sonali Bendre created a shock wave by recently announcing that she is suffering for ‘high-grade’ cancer. The actor announced on social media about her ailing health and that she was ready to fightany condition and triumph back!

“The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone,” the Sarfarosh actor wrote in a post today.

The actor who got a hair-cut and is seen to be teary-eyed in the video. “Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook…,” she wrote along with the post.

Last week the actor had written in a post about how she has fallen prey to metastatic cancer. Read: Sonali Bendre suffers from metastatic cancer – here is all that you need to know

“Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curve-ball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastatised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she wrote. Read: Sonali Bendre reveals that she is suffering from ‘high grade’ cancer

You are a brave-heart Sonali! We wish you a speedy recovery!

