There are various surgical and non-surgical treatments that can help you to lose weight and look good when diet and exercise don’t give results. However, most of these procedures are done taking doctor’s recommendation when being overweight poses many health threats – uncontrolled diabetes, metabolic diseases, high blood pressure. Many people undergo bariatric surgery but there is another non-surgical process too which can help to get rid of the fat from stubborn areas. They might not help in weight loss but can help to contour your body and make you feel lighter. Though these are cosmetic processes they help in unhealthy fact reduction and can initiate a weight loss. One such new emerging process is – cool tech.

Here Dr Sonam Yadav, Medical Director, JUVERNE (Delhi) talks about Cooltech Treatment.

What is the cool tech?

It is a method of permanent and painless non-surgical fat reduction is based on the mechanism of cryolipolysis means breaking down the walls of fat cells by freezing them. These broken fat cells are then excreted from the body through the liver over the next 8 to 12 weeks. The numbers of fat cells in the body are definite, only their size changes as a person gains or lose weight. Thus, by destroying the cells, this method provides a permanent fat reduction in the targeted areas.

How is it done?

A special thick gel is used during treatment that protects outer skin during treatment and helps to target the deeper fat cells. It can target different shapes and sizes of fat bulges on the body, in both men and women – including smaller areas like the double chin, underarms etc. The treatment is best suited for individuals who have a stubborn area of fat that does not respond to diet or exercise and who do not wish to have a surgical intervention. This treatment shows results steadily by allowing the skin to snap well in place and gives them a lasting improvement. Depending on the size of the bulge (part of the body targeted), a person may need 1 to 3 treatments at intervals of 4 to 6 weeks, though results from a single treatment continue to appear 3 months after the session.

How is this procedure better than the other non-surgical procedures?

Fat freezing is a boon for people who struggle to treat specific areas – especially abdominal fat – which is a common concern in men. Women also notice an increase in the abdominal fat deposition with age, especially on the ‘love handles’ if they are insulin resistant, have a hormonal imbalance or are experiencing peri-menopause. These people benefit from this technology as the effects are long-lasting.

What are the dos and don’ts one needs to follow during this treatment?

The treatment does not restrict your daily activities and it is recommended to continue an active lifestyle and consume a balanced diet with plenty of fluids to help the body flush out fat faster. Massages, steam and sauna, light exercise are beneficial but not mandatory. Try to avoid tight clothing immediately after the procedure and avoid friction in the areas treated. Avoid heavy exercise for the muscles involved in the treated areas.