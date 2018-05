Diabetes can cause complications and serious health hazards such as damage to the heart, kidneys, and eyes, especially to married couples. According to a research conducted by the University of Copenhagen, there is a connection between the Body Mass Index (BMI) of one spouse and the other spouse’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The researchers examined whether the heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes of an obese woman, for example, was merely a result of her own body weight.

‘If we adjusted for the women’s own weight, they did not have a heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes as a result of their husband’s BMI. But even when we adjusted for the weight in men, they had a heightened risk’, said Jannie Nielsen, first author of the study.

According to research, early detection of type 2 diabetes can be improved if people change their approach to the disease.

The findings were published in the Journal of Diabetologia. (ANI)

Image source: Shutterstock