When your belly feels swollen or enlarged after eating it may be called as bloating. Gas or other digestive issues are the reasons due to which you may tend to bloat. Here are a few foods which can cause bloating.

Lentils: They are loaded with protein, fibre and healthy carbs and minerals like iron, copper and manganese. One may suffer from bloating due to the high fibre present in it. Furthermore, it can lead to excessive gas as well.

Carbonated drinks: They contain a very high amount of carbon dioxide and gas and can cause bloating. You can swallow a large amount of gas if you drink these beverages. Moreover, the gas can also get trapped in your digestive system resulting in cramping.

Cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and so on are some of the cruciferous vegetables which contain fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K and so on which can be beneficial for your health. Also, they contain FODMAPs (compounds thought to contribute to gastrointestinal disorders) which can cause gas.

Onions: Though onions can enhance the taste of almost all the dishes, it is loaded with fructans which can invite bloating.

Barely: It is very healthy and nutritious and a commonly consumed cereal. It is jam-packed with fibres, vitamins, minerals and so on. But one may suffer from bloating due to its high fibre content as everyone cannot tolerate high fibrous foods.

Beer: Beer also contains carbon dioxide which can cause bloating.

Garlic: Garlic can help you to strengthen your immunity, fight infections and so on. But do you know that it can even cause bloating? Yes, you have heard it right! Garlic is loaded with fructans, which are FODMAPs and can result into bloating.

The take-home message: If you also experience abdominal cramps along with bloating, consult your doctor immediately.

Image Source: Shuttertsock