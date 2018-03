Blk. is a premium alkaline water infused with Fulvic trace minerals with pH of 8+ at the source. Blk. helps in balancing the acidity in the body and in the bloodstream. It’s ultra-hydrating since it gets absorbed at a higher rate than the regular water due to its addition of electrolytes and minerals. BLK.instills its black colour naturally without any artificial dyes or colouring due to the addition of Fulvic Acid. It is a power pack of robust organic antioxidants. A ferocious source of hydration, BLK. contains electrolytes that help one recover from arduous activities including work out. Read: What is the meaning of pH value?

Blk. Water contains only two ingredients: Pure spring water from North America and naturally black Fulvic Minerals. An all-natural process turns the water black. To feel great and function properly, the body needs to have a balanced pH level. Blk. Water helps to regulate our highly acidic diets by providing a source of alkaline to neutralise internal levels and provides a pH level of 8.0. A normal workday and a workout both require you to sweat and with that, you’re losing important electrolytes that are vital for your body. Blk water replenishes those electrolytes.

Blk water provides additional benefits of amino acid, antioxidants and minerals.

The lack of artificial dyes, colours, or caffeine, plus the addition of 77 trace minerals, electrolytes, and antioxidants make this liquid a hydration powerhouse. Equally favoured by both scientists and celebrities, blk. is a premium fulvic-enhanced natural mineral water with a striking black colour. It has no sugar, no calories and no carbs.

Source: Press release