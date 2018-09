The finger-like texture of the skin gets elongated with black/ brown colour and looks like it has hair on it and this can be termed as black tongue as your tongue looks blackish. Due to fungus and bacteria and not maintaining a good oral hygiene, your tongue can become black. The common cause of it can be due to candida which is a type of a fungus which tends to grow in moist body parts, it can also be due to hyperpigmentation which is genetic and due to vices like smoking and tobacco which can be fatal to your health. Furthermore, if you are dehydrated, you might witness a black tongue. So, here is what you can do to bid adieu to your black tongue.

You should maintain a proper oral hygiene: You should brush properly and also floss. Scrapping your tongue can be helpful as it will eliminate the bacteria from your mouth. So, give priority to your dental hygiene.

You can use a mouthwash: It can be a good idea as it will help you to deal with bacteria and help you to maintain a good oral hygiene.

You should quit smoking: Smoking can put you at the risk of many health conditions. It can be life-threatening and can also be one of the main causes of a black tongue. So, just cut down your bad habit which will be beneficial for your oral hygiene.

You can increase your fibre intake: Eating fibrous foods like bananas, oranges, mangoes and so on can help you to get rid of your black tongue.

Eating fibrous foods like bananas, oranges, mangoes and so on can help you to get rid of your black tongue. You can eat pineapple: According to a study, you should cut a pineapple into small pieces and place them under your tongue. Later, chew it slowly and tad you will witness some improvement in your tongue’s appearance. So, just try it right away!