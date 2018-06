She is tall, gorgeous and enchanting. Yes! We are talking about the ravishing actor Disha Patani who swears by her fitness routine. Disha who featured in movies like ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’and ‘Baaghi 2’, has stolen many hearts and enjoys a massive fan following. The super toned actress can also be seen flaunting her washboard abs and arms. Disha’s fitness posts on Instagram will make you fall in love with her! Disha follows an intense workout routine. In the below Instagram post you can see her toned abs.

The Baaghi actress can be seen practising kick-boxing and she is killing it! Isn’t it inspiring!

💪🏻

A plank exercise can improve balance, enhances flexibility and helps in acquiring a fitter bod. In the post below, Disha who is very much disciplined when it comes to her fitness routine can be seen doing planks. Along with workout, Disha also loves to dance and can be seen posting her dance videos which also help her to stay in top shape.

Stretch, baby, stretch. Disha can be seen stretching! Isn’t she amazing!

Stretch stretch 💃🏻💃🏻

One generally finds it difficult to do a front flip. But, in the post below, Disha can be seen attempting the front flip. Ans she pulled it off very well! Wow girl! Disha, way to go!

