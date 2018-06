Bipasha Basu who was hospitalized for severe bacterial infection has been discharged. Bips as she is fondly called as is a fitness enthusiast who follows a stringent fitness routine. The beautiful actress fell ill and was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection. Bipasha is in touch with her fans through Twitter and Instagram.

To all my well wishers… just a stubborn bacterial infection.Will be fit and fabulous soon ❤️🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 3, 2018

Bipasha who assured to be fit soon is known to sweat it out hard in the gym. She is truly a fighter and her below Instagram post proves the same. Take a look!

Here, Bipasha can be seen inspiring us by making us fall in love with her all over again! She is nailing it! Isn’t she?

Now, that Bipasha has been discharged from the hospital we will be able to see her back in action. Bipasha who never gives up on her fitness can be seen assuring that she will be fit and fabulous soon. We wish you speedy recovery and hope you bounce back soon. Keep shining girl!

