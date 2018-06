We have all drooled over his acting and rough-and-tough looks, but there’s another thing we love him for- yes, we are talking about him being the super cute father that he is! Be it his own films or his children’s he has been the most genuine father ever. Here are 5 times that he made us go awwwwww by giving us major parenting goals!

1) Throwback posts: Who doesn’t like going back in time, just to look at their children’s pictures? Well, Bollywood’s Lakhan does them very frequently. Much love and adulation for this super daddy!

2) Movies: It’s not unimaginable that your father would do everything to promote your film. But what we love about him is how he puts across all his admiration for his children’s work- ALWAYS! Read: Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole dance and handstand will take your breath away!

3) Birthday Wishes: Oh how we love them all! Birthday wishes and extra efforts are like the sweetest things one looks out for- on their special day. Through thick and thin, the Kapoor’s have been together- and just see how!

4) Collages: Don’t you find it absolutely aww-dorable when someone puts all your pictures into one beautiful collage? That’s exactly what the Race3 bombastic star has done- for all his babies! Read: Sharman Joshi’s fitness secrets!

5) Open admiration: Anil Kapoor has been super open about openly praising people’s work. But when it comes to his own daughter, he does them with a larger heart! Here’s proof:

Image Source: Instagram/ @anilskapoor