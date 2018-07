Many people like to get inked. Getting a tattoo has become a fashion statement now. Whether permanent or temporary, many people opt to get inked and happily flaunt their tattoos. But, are you aware that your tattooing experience which gave you joy, can turn into a nightmare? Yes! You have heard it right! Your tattoo might put you at the risk of Hepatitis B? Shocked? Read on to know more…

According to the World Health Organization, Hepatitis B can be transmitted through skin-penetrating procedures, including acupuncture, piercing and tattooing. Caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis B is a liver infection. In an infected person, the virus is found in the blood and bodily fluids. Many people with Hepatitis B may not be aware that they are infected and can exhibit fewer symptoms and they can spread the symptom without realizing. The symptoms can be spread by having a tattoo too. And the reason could be due to the needle which can be infected. In such circumstances, the chances of a person acquiring Hepatitis B through the infected needles are high. So, unsterilized needles and syringes can be the reason behind it.

A study named tattooing and risk of hepatitis B: a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Canadian journal of public health = Revue Canadienne De Sante Publique stated, “Tattooing is associated with hepatitis B transmission in all subgroups. A population health approach that emphasizes universal hepatitis B immunization, education of young adults who are more likely to get tattoos, and education of prison inmates (who have the highest background rate of hepatitis B infection), along with enforcement of guidelines and safer tattooing practices in prison, are fundamental in prevention of transmission of hepatitis B.”

Follow these precautions while getting inked to keep Hepatitis B at bay

Make sure that you get yourself inked from a registered studio and a qualified practitioner who is registered.

The studio should follow proper tattooing guidelines and should maintain a proper hygiene.

See to it that the staff maintains proper sanitation and the place is cleaned from time to time.

The tattoo artist should wash his hands from time to time and wear clean gloves which should be disposed of.

Chances of cross-contamination, as well as blood-borne ailments, can go up if the needles, tubes, containers and trays are not sealed. Also, the tattoo artist should open the packages in front of you. If you find them opened already just refuse to go ahead with the tattoo or ask him to replace the material.

After every single session to avoid infections, with bleach and a good disinfectant, the non-disposable equipment used in a tattoo studio must be sterilized in an autoclave (heat sterilization machine).

