If you are someone like me who doesn’t like to leave the house without makeup and perfect hair you should be very careful of the types of beauty equipment you use every day. I have had my share of accidents and don’t want others to go through anything like that. The random blower and eyelash curler might seem harmless to us because we have been using it day in and day out but what is the magnitude of harm these tools could be causing if malfunctioned, have you ever wondered? Let’s take a look a few beauty tools we probably use daily but are so dangerous like playing with fire.

Hair curler: No matter how gorgeous those curls might seem to you if you are using a hair curler almost daily, it is time stop and give it a thought. Let alone the harm it is doing to your hair, you must not forget that you are just one mishap away from a burnt face or neck. Think about it. Even if you are really confident about your abilities, you might still want to keep the heat on low and cover your face and neck before starting the procedure.

Hair straighteners: Similarly hair straighteners could damage your hair big time. There are so many videos going viral wherein one mishap or electrical fluctuation led to half their hair burn and fall into their hands. Apart from that burning your ear and forehead is really common. The consistent heat near the scalp because of the straightener can harm your skin and cause excessively dry scalp.

Hair dryer: That hot air from your blow-dryer does harm your scalp hair and skin but do you know there have been so many cases and video evidence of blow dryers burning all of a sudden or sucking in hair ripping off your scalp?

Eyelash curler: If you don’t know how an eyelash curler works then it is a scissor-handed equi[men that presses the eyelash in a way that it is curled up. Not only are there chances of ripping off your lashes, but a single mistake could even make you lose your eyes.

UV nail lamp: This new, quick and easy way of drying up gel nail paints does more harm than good. According to a recent study, the damage from the light frequencies the nail lamps emit can harm your overall health. It can cause DNA damage to the skin and can cause premature ageing and possibly cancer.

Image: Shutterstock