Running is one of the best exercises for staying fit and to lose weight. Even scientists have confirmed that running regularly can increase stamina, improve heart health and lower LDL cholesterol. But not getting proper nutrition after running can totally ruin your effort. If you are a regular runner you must have noticed that you feel hungry and fatigued after a run. That’s because your body has undergone muscle tear and is short of glucose. Unless you fulfil the energy source through glucose and proteins you will be at the risk of fatigue, weakness and muscle injury. But you also cannot have anything from the market or the foods available in the refrigerator. You should consume something nutritious and light after a run. Here are a few foods which you can have after a run and you can make these foods very easily.

Chocolate milk

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk

1 tablespoon of cocoa

Half tablespoon of chocolate powder

1 tablespoon of almond powder

One-quarter teaspoon of cinnamon powder

How to prepare: Take a saucepan, pour the milk and heat it. Add the cocoa powder. Stir till it gets dissolved properly. Then add the chocolate powder and mix well. Transfer the milk to a glass or cup. Add the almond and cinnamon powders. Enjoy!

Homemade banana pancakes

Ingredients:

Half-ripe banana

1 egg

A half cup of wheat flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

One-quarter cup of milk

A pinch of salt

1 tablespoon of honey

Cooking spray

How To Prepare: Mash the banana with a fork then add the egg and milk. Mix all the ingredients properly. Ensure that there are no lumps. Mix the flour, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Now mix all the ingredients. Take a frying pan and spray with the cooking spray, let it heat up. On the pan separately add two dollops of the pancake mixture and let them cook. Flip the pancakes and cook for 2 minutes more. Top them with honey and a few banana slices.

Watermelon salad

Ingredients:

A half cup of cubed watermelon

8 to 9 slices of cottage cheese

One-quarter cup of arugula

2 tablespoons of lime juice

Salt to taste

Half teaspoon of pepper

How To Prepare: Boil water in a saucepan and add the cottage cheese cubes. Let it cook for 3-4 minutes. Take out the cottage cheese and let it cool. Take a bowl and add the watermelon, lime juice, cottage cheese, salt, pepper, arugula together. Enjoy it!