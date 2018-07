Rains bring relief from the scorching heat; and bring a sense of happiness amongst children and youngsters who love the showers. This however, is the busiest season for doctors across the country, as rains bring along viral, fungal and bacterial infections and diseases.

Keeping a first-aid kit ready for monsoon, is an ideal way to stay away from common illnesses and combat minor injuries. “Whether you are travelling or at home, emergencies don’t come knocking; its best to be prepared. A handy little first-aid kit stored in an easily accessible place is a must, this will help you with treating basic injuries and some common illnesses,” said Dr Md. Shakeel Ahmed, Head Emergency and Trauma department, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

“Cold, cough, malaria, dengue, stomach infections, diarrhea, fever, influenza, typhoid and pneumonia are some of the diseases which make it to the top of the list in this season,” added Dr Ahmed.

Here’s how you can prevent diseases that are most common in this season:

Dengue and malaria: These diseases are mainly spread by mosquitoes. Preventing mosquito bite is most important factor in preventing these diseases. Mosquitoes increase in number in the rainy season since it is the breeding season.

 Ensure improved water storage

 Ensure proper waste disposal

 Strictly avoid water stagnancy

 Use mosquito repellents during the day and night

 Use proper clothing with full sleeves

The kit should contain mosquito repellents; symptoms such as fever, pain can be treated with medications in the kit. Medicine box must-have: Mosquitoes increase in number in the rainy season, here’s what you can keep handy-

– Anti-mosquito creams.

– While kids go out to play, make sure they’ve applied mosquito-repellents.

 Wash hands often

 Boost immunity by eating Vitamin C rich foods and green leafy vegetables. One must also keep a safe distance from an infected person.

 Medications to treat these flu like symptoms should be there in the first aid kit Medicine box must-have: -Thermometer

– Fever medications (like Paracetamol)

– Anti-allergy medicines (like Cetrizine or Levocetrizine)

-Antiemetics (like Ondansetron / Domperidone) to combat nausea or sensation of vomiting

-Painkillers like Diclofenac/ Tramadol (check for allergies with doctor before stocking and consuming)

“Prevention includes providing clean drinking water, better sanitation, and proper hand washing. Aggravation of symptoms or poor oral intake needs medical attention,” he explained.



Medicine box must-have: -Thermometer

– Anti-allergy medicines (like Cetrizine or Levocetrizine)

– Antiemetics (like Ondansetron / Domperidone) to combat nausea or sensation of vomiting

– Painkillers like Diclofenac/ Tramadol (check for allergies with doctor before stocking and consuming)

b) On getting drenched, if one doesn’t dry himself/herself properly and timely, the body temperature to a low, causing pneumonia.

It is infection of the lungs with wide range of possible causes and can affect any age group. It can be a serious or life-threatening illness. Prevention includes vaccination at childhood and even at adulthood. Other ways are

 regular hand washing

 covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

 refraining from smoking

 eating healthy

 exercising 4-5 days a week Medicine box must-have: Seek medical help from a doctor immediately.

-Distilled water packs

 Wash your hands before touching the wounded person

 Wash the wound well, to clear out any dirt, apply antiseptic solution

 Apply antiseptic ointment and dress the wound

 Keep the wound clean and dry to avoid infections

 In case of deep wounds, severe pain, deformity or excessive bleeding, seek medical help immediately. Medicine box must-have: Antacids (like Pantoprazole or Ranitidine or Gelusil) to combat acidity

– Analgesic sprays (like Volini) to combat pain and sprain

– Antiseptic solution like (Dettol or Savlon) to reduce the possibility of infection, sepsis

– Betadine / Soframycin creams to apply on injuries

– Gauze pieces, cotton rolls and pads

– Roll and crepe bandages

– Small scissors and tweezers

– Adhesive tapes

– Band aids of different sizes, regular and waterproof

– A pair of disposable gloves

Image Source: Shutterstock