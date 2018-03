Women in positions of power and prominence have always attracted a fan base trying to emulate their style. Experts have decoded three beauty looks sported by Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Obama ahead of International Women’s Day.

Beauty has had a huge influence on women, boosting their confidence and letting them express themselves creatively. In the spirit of celebrating women, Sushma Khan, National Creative Director, Make-up, Lakme Salon and TIGI Educator, Audrey D’Souza, have decoded the looks of the three celebrities who have excelled in their individual spaces.

Oprah Winfrey

Make-up

* Apply an air brush HD foundation and contour the face to sharpen your features

* Colour correct flaws and stress points

* Opt for a beige lip liner and fill it in with a copper lip colour

* Accentuate the eyes with a black liner and glue individual lashes at the outer corner of the lash line to achieve natural curls. Apply a thin line of kohl on the lower eyelid and blend it with reddish dark brown shadow to smoke up the eyes a bit

* Define the brows with a dark brown brow shadow matching to the hair colour, apply brow gel to set the colour and add definition

* Finish it with a mascara

Hair:

* Cleanse your mane with a recovery shampoo and conditioner which removes pollutants, sweat and any build up to reveal super reflective shine

* Gently apply a dollop of smoothening cream on wet hair to smoothen and soften the mane

* Use a blow dryer attached with a diffuser on medium heat to dry the hair

* Apply a coin sized amount of shine mousse for that brilliant shine and glossy hair

* Spray a hard holding spray to achieve a long-lasting style

-*-

Priyanka Chopra

Make-up

* To get smooth, even coverage and a flawlessly complete look, use air brush HD foundation and concealer.

* Use a good primer. Primers prevent shine, even out your skin tone and diffuses imperfections

* Use a matte red lip colour to add a pop to your beauty look

* Accentuate the overall look with soft smokey eyes and blend it with brown muted shades with a soft black eyeliner to create an ethereal vibe

* Define the brows with a dark brow pencil

* Add mascara to accentuate the lashes

Hair

* Take your hair strength to the next level by cleansing and conditioning your hair with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner

* Apply a dollop of anti-frizz serum on towel-dried hair to control frizz and add shine at the same time

* In case your hair texture is fine, use some amount of texturising mousse to make sure the hair doesn’t weigh down

* Part the hair to an extreme left or right depending on how comfortable you are with the sectioning

* Tie your hair in a low pony tail using an elastic band

* Finish by using a hairspray for a texturised matte finish

-*-

Michelle Obama

Make-up

* To get the morning-fresh face, use strobing to apply the base and primer

* Conceal the problem areas and subtly define your best features

* Use a nude eyeshadow which matches your skin tone and spread it all over the eyelids

* Contour the eye area and opt for a black liner. Curl the lashes and use a voluminous mascara to add drama to the eyes

* Fill in the brows with an eye brow pencil matching your hair colour

* Keep the cheeks matte and go for a pale rose colour blush

* For the lips, choose a baby pink lip gloss

Hair:

* Cleanse and condition your mane with a high-shine shampoo and conditioner

* Next, apply some straightening serum to keep your hair straight, smooth and manageable

* Blow-dry section by section concentrating more on the ends to make sure you achieve a much bouncy look

* Spot spray hairspray all over for that extra boost of shine and softness