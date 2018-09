Did you spot that wonderful leaf in your biryani which has a capability of adding an amazing aroma to it? Yes, we are talking about tejpatta which can enhance your dish. So, don’t ignore the goodness of it and try to include it in your daily diet. The magnificent bay leaf is jam-packed with anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and astringent properties and can help you to keep many ailments like cold, cough, diabetes and so on, at bay which can give a tough time to you. Here, we decode the many health benefits of it.

It can help you to ease your digestion process: It is diuretic in nature and can help you to tackle heartburn and flatulence. You will be able to deal with constipation, acidity and your irregular bowel movements if you consume a concoction of bay leaf tea along with water. Furthermore, it can also help you to get rid of bloating and indigestion. So, what are you waiting for? Just go for it and stay healthy.

It has anti-cancer properties: Bay leaf carries caffeic acid, quercetin, eugenol and catechins which have chemoprotective properties to keep cancer at bay.

It can help you to enhance your cardiovascular health: Today, due to the sedentary lifestyle many people suffer from various heart ailments like heart attack and so on. But, do you know that bay leaf can be good for your ticker? Yes, it contains phytonutrients which can prevent heart attack and stroke. Along with that it also has rutin and salicylates which can ensure the proper functioning of your heart.

It can help you to get rid of pain: The fantastic leaf is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to relieve sprains, strains and arthritis. It also helps you to promote blood circulation.

The fantastic leaf is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to relieve sprains, strains and arthritis. It also helps you to promote blood circulation. It can be beneficial for your oral health: Bay leaf has anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to get those shining teeth. Just brush your teeth with bay leaf powder and notice the difference. Don’t forget to try it.