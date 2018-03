40yr old Vijendra Jaiswal, a vegetable vendor from Bhandup had been experiencing persistent fever and cough; in November 2017he visited a local physician whorecommended an X-Ray. Post report evaluation, he was diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) and was put on oral medication. Even after a couple of weeks, there was no relief, he then visited Fortis Hospital, Mulund where he underwent a series of tests to understand the gravity of his discomfort.

The tests revealed low platelets, subsequently, he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL) i.e. cancer of the White Blood Cells; he was then taken under the care of DrSubhprakashSanyal, Consultant Hematologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. To treat the disease, Dr Sanyal opted for a new Chemotherapy free protocol consisting of ATRA tablet derivative of Vit-A and Arsenic Trioxide. The patient has been undergoing treatment since 13th December 2017 and has had complete remission from Cancer. As he was facing financial constraints, the hospital helped him get in touch with trusts and NGO’s that helped bring down his financial burden.

Speaking about the procedure DrSubhprakashSanyal, Consultant Hematologist,Fortis Hospital Mulundsaid, “Through the XX treatment, all signs ofCancer have eradicated. He has recuperated well and is on his way to be completely Cancer-free; he is now doing well

Patient MrVijendra Jaiswal saidthat, “It was a difficult for me to gather funds to undergo the treatment, however the hospital and the doctor helped me through it. They informed us about each step of the procedure, and also kept my morale high.DrSanyalhas helped me in all possible ways; and because of him I can go back to my family, healthy”.

Mr.Jaiswal is the only earning member in the family; his wife is a home maker and looks after the vegetable stall in the absence of her husband, while he visits the hospital for treatment sessions. They also support their four school-going children; for his post-procedure treatment, he is currently seeking funds. If you wish to contribute, you may transfer funds to Fortis Hospitals Ltd.