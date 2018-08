Bloating is often accompanied by pain, gas, burping and so on. If you eat or drink too fast or don’t chew your food thoroughly then you may experience bloating. Also, certain medical conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), tress, anxiety, depression, certain medications and heartburn can also cause bloating. It can interfere with your ability to carry out your daily chores and can hamper your quality of life.

Know how to prevent bloating naturally

• Say goodbye to chewing gum: If you chew gum, you may tend to swallow that extra air which can lead to bloating.

• Carbonated drinks can make you uncomfortable by causing gas. Just cut down on carbonated drinks to stay in top shape.

• If you are lactose intolerant, you can use lactose-free dairy products.

• Want to reduce abdominal bloating? Opt for a massage to get some relief.

• Lemon juice: It is loaded with digestive enzymes and it also eliminates toxins and reduces abdominal swelling.

• Eat ginger: It is loaded with gingerols and shogaols which can reduce the inflammation of your gut and can help you to keep your gut healthy.

• Yoga can also help you to de-bloat: Yes, you have heard it right! Doing yogasanas like apanasana, supine twist and so on can help you to deal with bloating.

• Banana can be your best buddy: Eat a ripe banana which can help you to enhnece your digestion and can regulate your bowel moments. But, stick to only one as eating more than one banana can cause constipation.

• Stay hydrate and drink a lot of water: Drinking water can prevent constipation, reduce gas which results in bloating.

• Brisk walking can also be beneficial: Take up activities like brisk walking, swimming, jogging and so on which can move the gas through your digestive tract and keep you healthy.

Image Source: Shutterstock