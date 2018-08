Teens with excessive impulsive behaviour are at greater risk of getting into addiction and developing behavioural issues as young adults, showed a recent study conducted by University of Oregon. It is an absolute necessity to take essential steps by both parents and teachers to help the child overcome impulsive disorder related challenges and nip them at the bud. Teens spend maximum time of the day at schools, hence, it is equally the responsibility of the teachers to help them out. It is a challenge, for sure, for the teachers to provide all attention to one in a class of fifty but you cannot opt to overlook the situation as a young life may just go for a toss, if not handled with care. Here are few tips for teachers and caregivers at school that may help you handle teens with impulsive disorder effectively.

Make sure you are reprimanding the action and not the person: Managing teens with impulsive disorder can be tough as they usually are very sensitive. When you are rectifying the student, be careful to emphasise on the fact that you are not reprimanding his or her action and not him or her as a person. By this it will become easy for the child to not associate impulsiveness with his or her character and can move on leaving impulsive behaviour aside.

Do not assort to negative treatment: Ill-treating a child with impulsive disorder is the last thing you should do. It will make them more aggressive. You must show them the eagerness you have to see them change positively and do good.

Trigger the sense of empathy in the child: Talk to the child and make sure you appeal to the child’s empathy. Make him or her aware that they can hurt others – friends and teachers whom they actually love and care for with their impulsive actions.

Make them aware how exactly they should behave in and out of the classroom: A child with impulsive behaviour may not even know what it is to behave normally without being impulsive. Hence, it is important for you to hold his or her hands and teach what it is to behave well both inside and outside the classroom.

Positive reinforcement is a must: You must create an aura of positivity around the child. They need it more as they are mostly shrouded by negativity inside their mind that urges them to be impulsive. If they are successful in controlling their impulses and maintaining good behaviour, reward them and make them realise they have achieved something good.

Keep away objects that can stimulate impulsiveness: You need to make sure that there are no such things that can stimulate impulsiveness in the child already suffering from impulsive disorder, be it any toy or a gadget. That will make his or her situation worst.

