Each time you see a fancy drink that has a straw, overly decorated and made to look appealing, what do you do? Take your phone out and Instagram it. Right? While it is all fun and games, have you ever thought what is the real purpose of that straw? We all know it is to just transfer our drink to our mouth. But is it really required? Do we really need it so much? Think about it. The reason we are talking about this might just blow your mind. This one change in our drinking habit of refusing the straw can help the environment big time! Recently, you must have noticed the #RefuseTheStraw trending on Twitter, and that is exactly what I am talking about. This hashtag promotes the idea of discarding the use of straws to sip your drink to help the environment. All of us have read enough and more about the non-biodegradable waste generated in form of plastic that we use. And it is a no-brainer that with a growing population, us continuing to generate plastic waste is like paving our way to the graveyard. Going by the stats, the USA alone uses over 500 million straws are used every day. Imagine the magnitude of harm it is doing to the environment. Just one NO for the straw can help the cause tremendously. The #RefuseTheStraw is urging people to refrain from using straws for their drink and this small step from our end can mean a lot for the environment.

Look at the Twitteratis creating awareness on the social media platform about the #RefuseTheStraw. And some other who are pledging to stop serving and use of plastic straws:

@LuckysST is doing something GREAT for the environment! Let’s help the planet & be like Lucky’s… #RefuseTheStraw 🌱🌍♺ pic.twitter.com/4uzr1UkHhA — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) February 21, 2018

Kauai paying lip service to helping the environment by printing this sign but then serving drinks in packaging that necessitates a straw and not offering bamboo but a full jar of plastic straws @KauaiSA – #refusethestraw pic.twitter.com/Y92NuutHBk — Nicolette Taylor (@NikkiTaylorTFS) February 20, 2018

You may have noticed over the last few days that we don’t have straws anymore, Lucky’s has joined project #refusethestraw We have straws available by request for people that may medically need a straw & doesn’t have a reusable one w/them. #luckysst #betterplanet #betterfuture pic.twitter.com/l7xKa5b3IX — Luckys Sports Tavern (@LuckysST) February 21, 2018

We’re pleased to say that as of the end of February, we will no longer have plastic straws at The Cock Inn and all of our sister pubs, and will only be offering paper straws. 🌿 #noplastic #refusethestraw pic.twitter.com/oco1i87fLb — Cock Inn Headley (@TheCockHeadley) February 9, 2018

Small changes that can make a big difference 💚 #refusethestraw pic.twitter.com/zzwl5tUuRy — Glenbrook Primary Eco Warriors (@EcoPupilLeaders) February 20, 2018

Definitely introducing paper straws on my bar #refusethestraw — Andrew 3000 (@andytbg) February 9, 2018

However, if you really want to help this issue, just sharing the hashtag is not going to work. Here are a few things you must adopt as a healthy habit in this case.

1. Avoid using/buying plastic straw unless extremely necessary.

2. Encourage others to avoid using plastic straws.

3. Encourage the use of straws made my other biodegradable or durable sources like paper, steel, etc.

4. If you are the server of plastic straws, avoid serving it to people unless explicitly asked for.