If you are not living under a rock by now you know that superstar Sridevi isn’t amongst us anymore. No sooner did the news of her death spread far and wide, umpteen speculation about the cause of her death started to do the rounds. Weird causes like cosmetic surgeries, weightloss surgeries, excessive medication and what not did the media and internet start to explore as the cause behind Sridevi’s death. In the beginning, the news that broke out stated the cause of her death to be a massive cardiac arrest which was later ruled out. According to the forensic reports by the UAE, health department the cause of her death was ‘accidental drowning’. While we are yet to get over the legend’s death the utter shock and dismay of her not being around us, the term ‘accidental drowning’ created a chaos amongst so many people in India. ‘Accidental drowning’ is a legitimate medical term and here is everything you would want to know about it. Drowning in the bathtub accidently very much possible and there have been many cases of people drowning in the bathtub in the past.

Make sure that the mat beside your tub is a rubber or the one with a non-skid technique. This will help you not slip and prevent accidents.

Do not completely fill the bathtub before entering the bathtub. Make sure that only three-fourths of the tub is full of water and there is room for the water to rise when you enter the bathtub. Otherwise spilling of water beside your tub may cause you to slip when you come out.

Be very careful while using a bath bomb or any other items that enhance your experience in the bathtub. The bath bomb water with granules in it could choke you.

If you have kids at your place, make sure to not leave them unattended in or around the bathtub.

Be extremely careful with electric appliances around the bathtub. Water is a good conductor of electricity. Major accidents can be caused because of exposure to electricity in water. Make it a point to touch even the electric switched with completely dry hands.

Avoid consumption of alcohol in the bathtub or use of bathtub after consuming alcohol as it can lead to accidental drowning in the bathtub or other accidents.