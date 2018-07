Since January this year, about 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported in India’s neighbour, Bangladesh, of which 8 of them have lost their lives to dengue. Abdur Rahim of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told Xinhua news agency on Sunday that 22 fresh cases of dengue were reported from Dhaka, taking the total number of confirmed cases till July 28 this year in the city to 992. Rahim added that hospitals and clinics in Dhaka have recorded the deaths meaning that the victims died while undergoing treatment.

This alarming spike in the number of cases in Bangladesh is a reason for worry in our country too. JP Nadda, the Union Health Minister has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal emphasizing on the need to implement preventive measure to check the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases reportedly.

Monsoon is the season of this menace. A lot of vector-borne diseases, especially dengue and malaria spread in this season. “It has been observed from the reports received by us that the number of dengue and malaria cases in Delhi is on the rise in recent times,” Nadda reportedly said in his letter.

As of today, 13 cases of dengue and 18 cases of chikungunya have been reported in Delhi, only in the month of July. According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC)- a corporation that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases, 2 cases of malaria were reported in February, 1 each in April as well as March, 25 in June and 29 till July 21st.

5 things to know about dengue:

(With inputs from IANS)

Image Source: Shutterstock