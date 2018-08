Did you wake up early in the morning to get ready for the presentation scheduled in the office, but are you annoyed as you noticed those bags under your eyes? Often, people get disheartened after noticing those puffy eyes which can make them look older.Bags under your eyes are the last thing you want. Though they are not alarming, they can spoil your appearance. People of every age group can suffer from this problem. But, just relax! We tell you how to battle those baggy under eyes.

“As you age, mild swelling or puffiness under the eyes or bags under eyes are common. Tissues around your eyes, including some of the muscles supporting your eyelids, weaken as you age. The eyelids appear puffy as the normal fat that helps support the eyes can then move into the lower eyelids. Also, you may experience swelling due to the fluid accumulated in the space below your eyes,” says Dr Mridula Pentapati, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal.

She adds, “Pigmentation, allergies, sun exposure and so on can cause bags under your eyes. So, eat foods rich in vitamin C like oranges, kale, broccoli, strawberries and so on which contains antioxidants and can help you to banish those eye bags. Dr Mridula Pentapati tells you how to deal with bags under your eyes.

• If you are suffering from any allergies, get those treated on time: Puffy eyes are inevitable if your allergies flame up. So, consult your expert who can prescribe you medications to keep those allergies at bay.

• Lower your salt intake: Dr Mridula Pentapati says, “Sodium, can result into fluid retention and causes puffiness under the eyes. So, avoid salty foodstuffs like soups, pizza, chips and so on.”

• Doing yoga can help you to tone and tighten your muscles. You can do halasana, paschimottanasana and chakrasana which will enhance your blood flow to the eyes.

• Get rid of your eye makeup: Dr Mridula Pentapati says, “Sleeping without removing your eye makeup can irritate your eyes by making them puffy and watery. Avoid doing so by removing your makeup.”

• Say no to alcohol and smoking: Dr Mridula Pentapati says, “Your body and skin can get dehydrated due to alcohol consumption and the area around your eyes can become dark. Similarly, smoking can be harmful to your skin as well and can cause premature ageing.

• You can also apply a cold compress to eliminate your eye bags.

• Apply sunscreen: Using sunscreen which can prevent you from premature ageing, skin cancer and even help you to deal with the bags under your eyes.

