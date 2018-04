Bael or the wood apple or Japanese bitter orange, the relatively lesser known fruit, known for its immense health benefits, makes its grand entry every summer along with other more well-known summer fruits like mangoes, jackfruits and watermelons. Summer is when all top Bollywood stars in commercial ads have you believe that all you need to keep cool this summer is a glass of cold iced soda. As tempting as that may seem, cold drinks are loaded with sugar, preservatives and artificial colours and flavours. Here are ways fizzy carbonated drinks affect your body. If you haven’t already, you need to slowly start weaning yourself off cold drinks and fizzy drinks in summer Here are some things you didn’t know about soft drinks. But the good news is that you can replace these harmful cold drinks with natural alternatives like bael sherbet. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells us about why you must start having cool desi bael sherbet in summer.

Health benefits of bael

– offers instant relief from constipation and bloating. Read: Bael is an effective home remedy to fight against gut related problems.

– rich in antioxidants, it helps regulate blood sugar and reduces risks and complications that arise out of diabetes. Read: Bael leaves, bel patri, bilva leaves or wood apple leaves have several medicinal benefits including controlling diabetes.

– rich in carotene, it protects the heart, nerves and eyes

– prevents hair fall, dandruff and reduces pigmentation of the skin

– great to taste, good for the local economy and preserves the ecology

Read: Side effects of bael

