If you are using feeding bottles for your child then we hope you know it is necessary to clean and sterilise them the right way to avoid infections. If you ask your paediatrician you will know that babies who are fed from the bottle are more prone to stomach infection than those who are nursed naturally. This is why it is necessary to follow all the hygiene rules while cleaning and sanitizing the bottles. However, cleaning and sanitising is just a part in keeping your child’s bottle germfree. Here is a quick guide to feeding bottles that you need to know.

Apart from cleaning and sanitizing how you store the bottles also matters. If you leave them in your kitchen counter then probably you are allowing dirt and grime to collect on the bottles and in no time it can turn into a haven for bacteria – breeding on the outsides, edges of the bottles the folds and the teats too. So, storing them the right way is also important.

Here are few ways in which you can store the feeding bottles the right way:

Once you have cleaned and sanitised the bottles, allow them to dry before you store them.

Remember if you are storing bottles whose insides are wet or have moisture bubbles it can initiate growth of bacteria or fungus. If it stays closed for too long it can lead to the growth of mould inside.

Once the bottles are cleaned and sanitised remove every part and allow it to air-dry.

Alternatively, use a clean cloth to wipe the parts, but make sure you wipe them thoroughly so that there is no moisture left.

Always remember to wash your hands thoroughly before touching any part of the bottle that has been cleaned and sanitised.

Once they are completely dried put the parts together and store them in a clean and dry place, like a container or cabinet which is used to store clean baby products.

Make sure you also wash the bottle cleaning brush too and dry it properly. Cover it with a clean cloth so no pest or insect takes refuge in its bristles.

Even if you are using a steriliser still allow the bottle and its various parts to air-dry before storing it for later use.

Image source: Shutterstock