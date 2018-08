Ritucharya, a term used by Ayurveda experts means, “following a lifestyle and diet according to the seasons.” Ayurveda lays a lot of importance on staying close to nature to maintain good health. Monsoon is the time when the humidity levels in the atmosphere are high, which leads to lack of Ojas, the western equivalent of immunity in Ayurveda. Vata Dosha becomes naturally aggravated and Pitta Dosha starts accumulating in the body during this season, which often leads to skin, hair and digestive problems.

According to Ayurveda you need not worry about monsoon diseases if you can maintain a balance among the three Doshas — Vata, Pitta and Kapha.

For increasing immunity:

· Take turmeric tea or Ashwagandha tea instead of regular tea.

· Turmeric milk is also good for increasing immunity. Add a pinch of cardamom and one tsp honey to make it delicious.

· Stay hydrated — increase your water intake. Drink clean water that has been filtered, boiled and cooled.

· Aloe vera juice and Giloy juice are also well-known immunity-boosters that will help you stay healthy.

For hair problems:

· Treat your hair with aloe vera and gooseberry (Amla) juice. It stimulates hair growth and improves hair density.

· Apply fenugreek, it helps in revitalizing damaged hair.

· Neem helps in improving the growth of hair as well as saves the scalp from fungal infections.

For cold and cough:

· Clean and dry yourself immediately if you get wet in the rain as you might be carrying germs and bacteria.

· Drink warm water, preferably with a pinch of ginger powder added to the water when boiling.

· If you get wet, have a cup of ginger-mint, basil-ginger or Mulethi tea.

For water-borne diseases:

· Avoid salads, raw or uncooked vegetables and leafy vegetables in the rainy season.

· Ensure thorough cleaning of fruits and vegetables before you eat them.

· Drink boiled and cooled water to avoid contamination.

· Take one teaspoon of Triphala powder with a cup of lukewarm water before going to bed at night to ensure clean bowels and strong digestion.

Inputs by Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda

