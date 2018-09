Migraine is a neurological syndrome in which there are severe pounding headaches, nausea and irritability. This pounding or pain usually begins in the forehead, the side of the head or around the eyes and gradually gets worse. The headache can last for two hours or even up to two or three days. It is often accompanied by symptoms like vomiting, blurring of vision etc. Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda enlists some ayurvedic remedies for migraine:

1) Avoid hot, spicy foods, fermented foods, white sugar, white flour products, and sour or citrus fruits, because they aggravate the Pitta in your body.

2) Drink more water and eat more fibre, fruits and vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid excessive sugar or salt, refined foods, animal products (meats and dairy), caffeine, tea, and alcohol, as these items will further lead to aggravation of Pitta.

3) Avoid direct exposure to the sun, as migraine headaches are predominantly a Pitta disorder and can be triggered by the hot sun.

4) Head massage with ksheer bala oil is beneficial. This massage calms your nervous system.

5) Headaches caused due to tension and worry can be alleviated through deep breathing and relaxation, especially in a lying down position in a quiet place. Inverted postures, or those where the head is lowered briefly, increase oxygen to the brain and can reduce headache-causing strain.

Home remedies for migraine

Try these natural home remedies for migraine

Apply a paste of ground clay or sandalwood powder mixed with rose water. When the headache is due to inflamed sinuses, inhale steam with vinegar added to the water.

Mix ¼ teaspoon of clove powder with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon oil. Apply this paste on the affected area for 20-30 minutes.

Make sure you consult an expert before trying out home remedies. Also, avoid all the triggers of migraine. A good diet is also necessary to deal with your migraine.