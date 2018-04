Summers can be harsh on your body. Not just sun damage, dehydration, diarrhoea, tanning, pigmentation, headaches are some of the common problems Indians face in summer. We got Dr Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda, to tell us about power foods which will take care of your body in summers:

– Ayurveda says that coconut has a cooling effect on our body and is sweet in taste. Coconut water helps our body stay cool and hydrated during summers.

– Watermelon also has a cooling effect on our body. It can be consumed by itself or by making its juice. It is a sweet fruit which contains 90 percent of water.

– Cucumber is called ‘shusheetala’ in Ayurveda, which means ‘naturally cool’. Adding cucumber in your daily diet helps a lot in keeping you cool.

– Aloe vera juice is also cooling in nature and can be consumed in summers.

– Lemonades help improve digestion and cool down our body faster.

– Moong dal, whole or sprouted, is light, easy to digest and can be consumed every day.

– Flax seeds and ghee will help keep your digestive system in good health and functioning during summer.

– Neem leaves are bitter in taste but has a very cooling effect on our body and helps our body function properly.



