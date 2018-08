Your brain is the most crucial organ of your body and to keep it working at its optimum it is necessary to feed the brain with the right foods. There are some foods that help the brain cells to grow and some that deteriorate the brain health. So it is necessary to be careful while you choose your foods. Here we bring you a list of foods that you should avoid as they can age your brain early and increase your chances of suffering from dementia, so here goes the list:

Sugary drinks: many studies suggest that an excessive intake of sugary drinks increases the chances of developing type II diabetes, which in turn increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, for people who don’t have diabetes sugary drinks can increase the risk of dementia. So avoid having recreational beverages, sports drinks, soda and colas or packaged fruit drinks.

High carbohydrate foods: Stay away from refined carbohydrates – high sugar foods and highly processed grains. These foods are generally high in glycemic index (GI) which means your body digests them quickly, causing a spike in blood sugar and insulin levels. Research has shown that just a single meal with a high glycemic load can impair memory in both children and adults. This increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Packaged foods: They are rich in trans fats. Studies have found that when people consume higher amounts of trans fats, they tend to have an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, poorer memory, lower brain volume and steady cognitive decline. So avoid those packets of chips and savouries.

Artificial sweeteners or aspartame: Aspartame is made of phenylalanine, methanol and aspartic acid. Phenylalanine can cross the blood-brain barrier and might disrupt the production of neurotransmitters. Additionally, aspartame is a chemical stressor and may increase the brain’s vulnerability to oxidative stress and age it faster increasing your risk for dementia.

Alcohol: This is a nobrainer, but if you still want reasons to avoid alcohol then know that this vice is making you dumber by the day. Studies indicate that chronic alcohol use results in a reduction in brain volume, metabolic changes and disruption of neurotransmitters, which are chemicals the brain uses to communicate, dementia is not too far to catch up.

Fish high in mercury: While fish rich in omega 3 is good for your brain but if there is high mercury content in fish it could be detrimental to your brain health. Mercury is a toxic metal which can lead to steady neurological decline. It is difficult to say which fish can lead to mercury overload and consequent brain death so limit your seafood intake to three times a week.

Image source: Shutterstock