Foods to avoid for your dinner. © Shutterstock

If you want to get rid of those excess kilos, make sure that you didn’t skip your dinner. See to it that you include veggies and lean protein in your last meal. Here are a few tips to eat healthily and stay slim. You should bid adieu to French fries and potato chips: According to a study, eating French fries and potato chips can make you pile up those excess kilos as they are high in calories. So, make sure that you avoid eating French fries and potato chips which are fattening.

According to a study, eating French fries and potato chips can make you pile up those excess kilos as they are high in calories. So, make sure that you avoid eating French fries and potato chips which are fattening. You should bid adieu to white bread: It contains a lot of added sugar and is highly refined due to which it is a strict no-no. Furthermore, it has a high glycemic index and can increase your blood sugar level. According to a study, eating white bread can cause weight gain and can lead to obesity too.

It contains a lot of added sugar and is highly refined due to which it is a strict no-no. Furthermore, it has a high glycemic index and can increase your blood sugar level. According to a study, eating white bread can cause weight gain and can lead to obesity too. You should bid adieu to candy bars: They are loaded with added sugar, added oils and refined flour and are very unhealthy. Moreover, they contain a lot of calories and are low in nutrients.

They are loaded with added sugar, added oils and refined flour and are very unhealthy. Moreover, they contain a lot of calories and are low in nutrients. You should bid adieu to fruit juices: They are jam-packed with sugar and are highly processed. They lack fibre too. Therefore, they are high in calories and should be avoided.

They are jam-packed with sugar and are highly processed. They lack fibre too. Therefore, they are high in calories and should be avoided. You should bid adieu to pastries, cookies and cakes: They contain added sugar and refined flour. They can also invite many health issues like obesity as they carry artificial trans fats. Also, they are high in calories and contain only a few nutrients. These foods can also lead to overeating.

They contain added sugar and refined flour. They can also invite many health issues like obesity as they carry artificial trans fats. Also, they are high in calories and contain only a few nutrients. These foods can also lead to overeating. You should bid adieu to ice-cream: Right from kids to adults, everyone loves ice creams. But, they are not so healthy. They are high in sugar and can hamper your weight loss. So, be mindful before eating it.