Organ donation is considered as a noble act. If you donate organs you can grant a new lease of life to many who are in need of urgent organ transplantation. Many reasons can lead to organ failure – diabetes, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, liver cirrhosis, glomerular diseases and many more. During accidents, there are chances of organs getting damaged. There are lakhs of people on the national waiting list who are waiting to get an organ transplant and the numbers are going up as the number of recipients is more than the number of donors. Hence, people should come forward and do their bit to save others life.

What is organ donation?

The process of removing an organ from one person and surgically placing it in another person is known as organ donation. Many organs like lung, heart, liver, and pancreas, intestine and so on can be donated. People of any age group can donate their organs and give a new life to many. And also when a person is brain-dead his/her organs can be donated with the family’s consent which will help many people to get their life back on track.

The increasing awareness: Today, organ donation is gaining momentum. A lot of people are coming forward to donate their organs. This can change the recipient’s life as they will be able to lead a normal life.

Here, we tell you the benefits of organ donation

An organ transplant can help the recipient to live the life he/ she have dreamt off. He/she will no longer need those costly treatments. A live organ donor can save as many as 8 lives. A living donor can give a part of his/her organ to a family member or a friend and allows your legacy to live on through another. You can become a donor for free. When a person is dead after the consent if the organs can help the other recipients then the family of the deceased will also feel that something good has been done by them as the recipients are living a happy life. Donating the entire body can help the medical students to practice their medical surgeries through which they can also save many lives.

Image Source: Shutterstock