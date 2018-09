A recent research by Norwegian authors found that there is an association between early preterm birth (gestational age <34 weeks) and symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in preschool and school-age children (5 to 8 years of age). The researchers set out to study whether gestational age at birth is related to inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity and to the same extent in boys and girls. For this, pregnant women were recruited from across Norway from January 1, 1999, through December 31, 2008. A total of 113 227 children were included in the study. Children born early preterm were rated with more symptoms of ADHD, inattention, and hyperactivity/impulsivity than term-born children. Children born early preterm scored higher on ADHD symptom tests, higher on inattention tests, and higher on hyperactivity/impulsivity tests compared with children born at gestational week 40. Interestingly, the association appeared to be strongest among girls. Early preterm girls scored higher ADHD symptom tests compared with their term-born sisters.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder appears in early childhood. It refers to a condition where it makes it difficult for individuals to restrain their spontaneous responses—responses that can involve everything from movement to speech to attentiveness.

Some of the most common causes of ADHD include genetics, diet, social and physical environments, tobacco smoke exposure during pregnancy and exposure to lead in very early life. Some of the other causes could be complications during pregnancy and birth—including premature birth, infections during pregnancy, at birth, and in early childhood.

The symptoms usually appear at age 6-7 years and include poor concentration, hyperactivity and impulsivity in different environments like school and home. Treatment usually involves both medication and therapy. Behavioural therapy involves adjusting the environment to promote more successful social interactions. Social skills training can help a child learn behaviours that will help them develop and maintain social relationships. Education and support for the parents can be an integral part of treating ADHD in children.

Reference:

JAMA Pediatr. 2018;172(8):749-756. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.1315