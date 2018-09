Preterm birth increases the risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, a new Norwegian research has found. In the same analysis, they also found that the association between the neurological condition and preterm birth appeared to be strongest among girls. Some other risk factors for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder include preterm birth, genetics, diet, social and physical environments, tobacco smoke exposure during pregnancy, exposure to lead in very early life. infections during pregnancy, at birth, and in early childhood. Treatment for ADHD is a slow and gradual process. It includes medication and therapy. In behavioural therapy, ADHD kids are trained so as to ensure more successful social interactions. Social skills training, proper education and support for the parents is also a requisite for ADHD treatment in children. One of the effective ways to help children deal with ADHD could be yoga. Meditation techniques, relaxation, breathing patterns and postures have been found to help reduce symptoms of anxiety and improve focus in children with ADHD and other disorders.

Studies have shown that yoga asanas are very helpful for children with emotional and behavioural disorders, inattention and bad adaptive skills too. Yoga can help promote self-control, attention, body awareness, and stress management. Yoga also works on symptoms like hyperactivity, peer relationship quality and sleep patterns. Some of the positive effects of yoga that don’t deal with just ADHD symptoms but work on other parameters as well include increasing brain activity, improving heart rate variability, alleviating depression, perceived stress, and leading to aerobic fitness. It is also known to decrease cortisol and increase serotonin, and dopamine.

According to a study, yoga exercise shows promise as an effective and low-risk treatment for improving long-term cognitive and functional outcomes of ADHD. Researchers have also said that yoga exercise as an extra-curriculum or a curriculum is recommended to schools and the parents of children with ADHD.

