Do you wake up in the middle of the night due to continuous coughing and choking? Did you postpone your important meeting due to that annoying asthma attack? Is your asthma giving you a tough time? Don’t worry, relax, we tell you how to deal with it and you will surely thank us. Breathing problems can lead to various conditions like asthma, bronchitis and so on which can be painful.

You may suffer from a long-term disease called asthma if your airways get inflamed, narrower and sensitive. Thus, you will find it difficult to breathe. Also, due to excess, the excess mucus production can constrict your airways and you will exhibit symptoms like difficulty in breathing, wheezing and tightness in your chest. So, just see to it that your consult your specialist and take appropriate treatment and manage the triggers of it like staying away from the areas where there is a lot of dust, pollen and so on. Furthermore, here are some effective and natural hacks to tackle this life-threatening disease. Read on to know more.