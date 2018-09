Across the country, the Measles and Rubella (MR) immunization campaign will cover around 41 crore children from the age group of 9 months to 15 years. Recently, the Health Minister of Tripura, Sudip Roy Barman has urged to make Measles and Rubella (MR) Immunization programme in Tripura most successful.

Now the health authorities of Hailakandi district, Assam have requested the parents not to avoid vaccination and to confirm that their children are vaccinated with Measles Rubella (MR) vaccine in order to have a healthy future.

According to the NorthEast India 24 report, the District Immunization Officer (DIO) Dr.K. Thambalsena reportedly said that everyone should be vaccinated to keep life-threatening diseases at bay. He also sais that unprotected or unvaccinated children are more susceptible to illness than those immunized. Only vaccines can reduce the severity of diseases. Like even if you catch the infection, you are less likely to suffer from the complications. Children those who are vaccinated have successfully developed immunity against the disease. However, the unvaccinated ones get plagued by the disease.

Moreover, Dr Thambalsena informed that being vaccinated against the disease does not weaken the immune response to another disease but strengthen the immune system to resist disease.

Measles and Rubella infection can lead to spontaneous abortion, catastrophic death, and cause serious birth. So, the MR vaccination is important to keep kids healthy and safe.

The Joint Director, Health Services, Dr Avijit Basu reportedly said that the MR vaccines are approved by the WHO and they are completely safe.