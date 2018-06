Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas grabbed the eyeballs ever since made their first appearance together at MET gala. Soon, the two became the talk of the tinsel town and there were reports of them dating. And now as per reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are likely to engaged in next couple of months. Priyanka and Nick are often spotted and photographed together. Read: Indian celeb couples who went from dating to marriage in 2017

Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick planned the trip to India so that Nick could meet Priyanka’s family and friends. The couple could get engaged in the last week of July or in the first week of August.

The rumoured couple is currently in India and is having a gala time In Goa. Parineeti Chopra who is Priyanka’s cousin has uploaded a video on her Instagram about the fun she has been having with the Quantico star and her rumoured beau. In the video posted on Instagram by Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas can be spotted in the background. Take a look at this video.

The Bollywood star’s mother, Madhu Chopra, recently shared with DNA about her experience of dining with the American singing sensation. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” she said.

