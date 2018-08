Do you suffer from severe joint pain? Then, you might be suffering from arthritis. A group of painful and degenerative conditions which can lead to inflamed joints, stiffness and pain can be termed as arthritis. One of the most common types of arthritis is osteoarthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is classified as an autoimmune disease which can lead to joint pain and stiffness. Your doctor may prescribe medications. So, don’t forget to take your medications on time. Here are a few natural remedies to help you to deal with arthritis.

Lose weight: That extra weight can stress your knees, hips and feet. So, if you reduce the pressure by shedding those excess kilos you will be able to enhance your mobility and reduce pain.

Stay physically active: Make sure that you exercise on the regular basis. Doing aerobics or swimming can help you to strengthen your joints.

Taking a warm bath may also help: If you are suffering from arthritis, taking warm a bath in the morning can ease your joint stiffness.

You can apply an ice gel pack as well: Cold treatments can also help you to manage your joint pain. Take an ice gel pack and place it on your joints.

Include turmeric in your diet: It is loaded with curcumin which can tackle arthritis pain.

Opt for a massage: A message can help you to get rid of those painful and stiff joints. But, make sure that you don't go overboard, be gentle.

Eat foods which are high in antioxidants: Try consuming leafy greens, cruciferous veggies, berries, melon, papaya and avocado.

Eat foods rich in omega-3 which can reduce inflammation: Eat flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts.

