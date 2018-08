Recently, you have probably been hearing a lot about the benefits of turmeric. We all know how beneficial turmeric is for our health. It is a magical herb. Turmeric is also beneficial for skin problems. But now here we are going to discuss how turmeric is beneficial for pain relief. Here we have listed three home remedies for treating joint pain.

Joint pain can be excruciating and for getting relief people generally, opt for painkillers. To get a quick relief you consume this pills without knowing the harmful effect it can have on your health in the long run.

Even if use this daily the body develops a natural resistance and makes them less effective. Thus, to avoid the side effects many people have shifted to natural treatments. Turmeric tops the list of natural remedies to reduce inflammation and joint pain. The anti-inflammatory properties in turmeric help to lessen the pain in bone disorders like arthritis. Turmeric fights oxidative stress which leads to the degeneration of joints because it acts as an antioxidant.

Turmeric remedies can be easily prepared at home and it has been widely used to counter joint pains.

Turmeric Milk

To reduce joint pain and inflammation drink this combination of turmeric and milk. A glass of warm turmeric milk can make you feel relaxed. Even it is easy to prepare. You just need to add one teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of warm milk. You can use organic milk, or if you want to use non-dairy milk like cashew milk or coconut milk you can use that. Add a half teaspoon of honey and stir well. To get the best results, drink one glass of turmeric milk every day.

Turmeric, ginger, and honey

Both ginger and turmeric have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This remedy can help reduce stiffness and pain.

Boil 2 cups of water then add 1 tablespoon of chopped turmeric and ginger. You can also use ½ teaspoon of turmeric in powder form. Let the mixture simmer for five minutes and then strain the mixture. Let it cool down for a few minutes and then add 1-2 teaspoons of honey. To get optimum health benefits to have a glass of this soothing drink daily.

Turmeric and coconut oil

The main component of turmeric is curcumin which provides most of its health benefits. Mixing turmeric with coconut oil can bring positive results to your body.

You can add both the ingredients to your favourite dishes. You can also make a paste out of these two ingredients. You just have to mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder with coconut oil. Apply this paste on painful joints and body parts for 3 hours before washing it off with water.

