Celebrities are eye-candies and why not! When you do films after films and leave no stone unturned to be in the limelight, everybody thinks you are a part of the family. But the trouble is, even the personal lives and decisions become a public forum of discussion. Let’s take the example of the recent celebrity split, yes we are talking about Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia.

‘The bigger the circle, bigger is the discussion and gossips. Even when a common man undergoes divorce or job change, people are known to him discuss, it’s human nature. For a star, people love him or her like the family member, idolize him or her, spend money to watch movies, consider them as style icon and imitate their fashion sense and many other decisions are based on the trend. In case, of the life-altering decisions pertaining to their favourite celebrities, the masses are curious to know about each and every minute details occurring in their favourite celebrity’s life , inviting to a lot of speculations and rumours,” said Dr Pallavi Arvind Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Columbia Asia hospital, Whitefield, Bangalore.

It could be affecting celebrities as many don't prefer bitter things to spill out, but as the saying goes, the king has no private life, these are the perils of being a public figure. Not reacting much to such things, and allowing the gossip wave to settle of its own help in minimizing the harm.

What happens to a celebrity in such a state and what is the way out?

‘Celebrities may require grief counselling, sometimes medications. They should be advised not to indulge too much on alcohol, not to use recreational drugs and sleeping pills of their own. Also, it could be advised one should not commit to some other person in grief but instead take time to heal,’ added Dr Joshi.

