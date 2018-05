On Monday, the vivacious star couple Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia declared their decision to split and sent shockwaves around the country. While celebrity heart breaks and breakups are an ugly leitmotif these days, we look for how these divorces affect their children.

The power-couple has two children- both in their teenage. ‘Children of separated or divorced parents often feel torn between both caregivers and can get into anxiety or feel low. They are often confused as they don’t understand the depth of what’s happening,’ says Dr Parul Tank, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

As a result, children can feel insecure and may experience separation anxiety from either parent. Some children may express their trauma in the form of being defiant, aggressive or getting withdrawn. They may confide feelings in friends or other people because they can no longer trust their parents, explains Dr Tank.

Furthermore, children often feel anxious in the house of the parent they don't stay in, and worse if they get confusing signals from the parent. Parents try to sway children to their side or talk ill of the other parent, making it even more dysfunctional for the child.

Such family scenarios are very common and here’s how parents can help in comforting their children.

Parents should focus on the child’s emotional needs.

Stop fighting in front of the child or badmouth their partner.

They need to see if the child is feeling anxious or insecure. If yes, take them for counselling if the need arises.

Parents should not use the child as a bait to get their agenda met.

They also need to explain to the child that it’s not their fault.

Remember, that these are ways that might make the kid feel safer. Not only that, further ahead in life it will make it easy for the kid to have trust in relationships!

