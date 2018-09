According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 9 million people, a year suffer from TB, with 3 million of these “missed” by health systems. It is one of the main causes of death of women belonging to the age group of 15 to 44.

When someone down with TB coughs, sneezes, talks or laughs, tiny droplets containing germs are released. So, If you breathe them, you can get infected. It is contagious but not easy to catch. You may show symptoms like fever, weight loss, fatigue, loss of appetite, chest pain, tiredness, lack of energy and so on. So, along with proper medication, you can follow these dietary changes and deal with it.