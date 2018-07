Diabetes is a condition where the blood sugar level of a person goes haywire or is higher than the normal range (140 mg/dL) which affects all the vital organs of the body. There are no symptoms that can indicate a rise in blood sugar level, this is why diabetes is often diagnosed late when the damages become irreversible. This is why it is also called a silent killer. But before things reach that worse there is a phase we go through which is called prediabetes. In prediabetes, the blood sugar level of a person is high but not high enough to call him a diabetic. In fact, prediabetes is a stage which is reversible. But if you fail to take the adequate steps prediabetes can turn to type II diabetes or diabetes mellitus.

Like diabetes, even prediabetes has no symptom and progresses silently. It is a borderline condition, which sets in before one suffers from full-fledged type II diabetes. In prediabetes, the levels of HbA1c are higher than the normal range. The HbA1c is a blood test that shows the blood glucose levels from the past three months. Elevated levels indicate prediabetes. There are certain risk factors that can make one prone to prediabetes, like being overweight or obese, leading a sedentary lifestyle, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, having a family history of type II diabetes among others.

While it is asymptomatic in nature if you are careful enough you can catch the symptoms early. Here are few symptoms of prediabetes that you should know:

Patchy, itchy skin: When there is too much insulin in the blood your skin can turn to itchy. It can also develop red, brown or yellow patches with visible blood vessels.

Gout: It is a type of arthritis which makes your joints, tendons and bones swell due to uric acid build up. Studies have shown that people who have gout are prone to get diabetes.

Changes in the skin: Other than patchy and itchy skin your skin can also become tight or waxy due to the damaged blood vessels, which is common due to elevated blood sugar levels.

Extreme fatigue: If you are struggling to pull yourself throughout the day, this could be due to high blood sugar levels. As sugar stays in your bloodstream for longer it is unable to provide energy to the cells to perform to their optimum.

Sleepiness: This follows very closely with fatigue. Since you are tired all the time, sleep just sets in.

Weight gain: If you are putting on too much of weight on the abdominal area, be watchful. This could be due to prediabetes. In fact, abdominal weight gain is also a sign of metabolic syndrome which is again a marker for diabetes.

If you experience any of these symptoms then get a HbA1c blood test done to check your status.

Image source: Shutterstock