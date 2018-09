Irregular periods or by no menstruation at all can be called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Due to an overproduction of hormones called androgens, women with PCOS typically have multiple cysts in their ovaries. Around 50 per cent of women with PCOS are on the heavier side. If you are suffering from PCOS you are at the risk of heart attack, diabetes, high blood pressure and so on.

Women who suffer from PCOS have a higher amount of insulin than normal. Your blood sugar levels can rise if you don’t produce enough insulin. This can happen as well if you’re insulin resistant. So in such case, you should avoid eating refined carbohydrates, such as starchy and sugary foods. So, here we tell you about the foods you should bid adieu to.

If you consume refined carbohydrates it can cause inflammation: So, avoid eating highly processed foods. Say goodbye to bread, muffins, pasta, while potatoes, dessert and food items which are made with white flour.

You should avoid sugar-laden foods and sugary drinks: Do you like drinking carbonated beverages? But, you will have to cut down on it. Doing so can help you to maintain a healthy weight and you will refrain from loading up yourself with those unnecessary calories.

Avoid flavoured, spicy and oily foods: If you eat oily foods like French fries, namkeens and so on, it can also lead to inflammation, so just unfriend them from your platter. You will feel better.

Avoid gluten: Yes, you have heard it right! If you have PCOS you should not eat foods which have gluten like cereals and sauces. It can be harmful to you. It can affect your gut and trigger inflammation. So, go gluten-free.

See to it that you don’t consume peanuts, fish and shellfish which can be problematic and can also cause allergy.