You may suffer from degeneration of skeletal muscle, skeletal changes and decreased flexibility due to muscular dystrophy which is a group of related, genetic disorders. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (can be seen in young males), becker muscular dystrophy (can occur in later life), myotonic muscular dystrophy (can be seen in adults commonly) are some of the forms of muscular dystrophy. If you are suffering from muscular dystrophy, you may experience joint stiffness, joint pain, fatigue, reduced flexibility, balance, stamina and you will find it difficult to stand properly. Moreover, you will also suffer from loss of motion which can result into paralysis and your vital organs like the heart and lungs can get affected. It can be seen more in males rather than females. It is an inherited, genetic disorder which a child can get from his/her parents.

So, your expert will prescribe you the medication after examining you. But, apart from that, you can manage muscular dystrophy with these home remedies. Do try it!