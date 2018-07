Are you suffering from abdominal pain or are your bowel movements irregular? Beware! It can be inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Chronic inflammation (swelling and irritation) of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract can be termed as inflammatory bowel disease. Its symptoms can be as same as celiac disease and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). But, they are cont considered as IBD. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are the other diseases which can fall into this category.

Symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease- you may suffer from diarrhoea, stomach pain, you may get cramps, you may spot blood in your stools, you will lose your appetite and weight, you will feel fatigued and low throughout the day and also you may get a fever. So, just watch out for these symptoms and seek a timely treatment.

If you follow an unhealthy lifestyle you may be at risk of inflammatory bowel disease. Smoking, consumption of refined foods and a high-fat diet can also contribute to inflammatory bowel disease.

Treatment

You will be given treatment on the type of underlying disease you have. Antibiotics and to target inflammatory proteins and reduce inflammation, biologic therapies can be given. For removal of intestinal blockages, fistulas or abscesses your doctor may also recommend a surgery.

Natural management of IBD symptoms

Strengthen your immunity and maintaining good food habits can help you to deal with the symptoms.

• You should keep a food diary: There can be many foodstuffs which can bother your gut. In order to maintain a good gut health, note down in your diary about the foodstuffs which can aggravate abdominal pain.

• Seek your expert’s help and ask him/ her for a diet which can be helpful for your gut. Maintain proper food timings and don’t eat spicy, oily and fatty foods. You can also opt for an anti-inflammatory diet after consulting your expert’s advice.

• Common triggers of IBD- acidic foods, dairy products, caffeine and veggies like cauliflower and cabbage. So, avoid eating them.

• Drinking green tea can reduce the inflammation of your intestines.

• As per studies, turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which can help you tackle IBD.

• Pineapple juice: According to studies, drinking pineapple can calm the inflammation of your colon.

• Eating pomegranate can help you to get rid of diarrhoea.

• Take up any physical activity of your choice to stay in top shape.

• Managing stress with meditation or yoga can also help you to stay disease-free,

• Hydrate yourself by drinking a lot of water.

