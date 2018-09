Do you feel embarrassed when you keep coughing continuously during an important presentation? Do you often skip your work due to breathlessness? During the night, you cannot get that peaceful sleep due to your annoying cough? Do you feel low all the time? Well, you might be suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). But, read on carefully to know how you can tackle it.

A chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs can be called as a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, most often from cigarette smoke can lead to it. You can be at an increased risk of developing heart disease, lung cancer and a variety of other conditions if you suffer from it. The two most common conditions that add to it are emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

If you suffer from COPD, you will exhibit symptoms like wheezing, chest tightness, fatigue, shortness of breath, especially during physical activities and swelling in ankle and feet. So, just seek timely treatment and deal with it effectively. Don’t opt for over-the-counter medications which can be harmful. Also, learn about some natural solutions to tackle it.